Suspect wanted for back-to-back robberies in Markham, Vaughan convenience stores

York Regional Police are searching for a suspect in the robberies of two GTA convenience stores in October; one in Markham and one in Vaughan.

The suspect is described as male, approximately six-foot-two with a heavy build and was wearing a black hoodie tied tight around his face with a white string, a black-and-grey plaid coat, black pants and black work boots.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, just before 2 p.m., police responded to reports from a convenience store located at 82 Copper Creek Drive in the City of Markham. The suspect allegedly entered the store, walked behind the counter, pushed the clerk out of the way and went on to open the cash register.

After gathering an unknown quantity of cash, the suspect fled the convenience store on foot.

Two days later on Oct. 23 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the same suspect entered a convenience store located on Napa Valley Avenue and Islington Avenue in Vaughan.

Police said the suspect pointed at the cash register and the employee at the store backed away.

The suspect took cash out of the register, grabbed cash and a tablet out of a safe under the counter and fled with an unknown quantity of money. Police said in the statement that no weapons were involved and the employee was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.