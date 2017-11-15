James Forcillo, Toronto cop convicted in Sammy Yatim shooting, arrested for breaching bail conditions

Const. James Forcillo, the Toronto police officer convicted in the fatal shooting of Sammy Yatim aboard a streetcar, has been arrested for breaching his bail conditions, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Forcillo was sentenced to six years behind bars for attempted murder, a year more than the mandatory minimum, for shooting Yatim multiple times on July 27, 2013.

Toronto police said in a media release Forcillo turned himself in Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Toronto police officer convicted in shooting of Sammy Yatim gets bail extended

He is currently appealing his conviction, as well as his sentence, and was granted an extended bail last month pending a hearing next spring.

The officer is asking the appeal court to substitute a not guilty verdict or order a new trial in his case.

READ MORE: Weeks before appeal, Crown defends verdict in case of Toronto cop who shot teen

He is also seeking a declaration that the mandatory minimum sentence for attempted murder is unconstitutional, and wants to be granted a suspended sentence. Barring that, he wants his sentence reduced to the minimum five years.

Forcillo appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to make another court appearance on Friday.

This morning, based on information gathered by SIU investigators, Cst James Forcillo was arrested by TPS for breaching the terms of his release on bail. In Jan 2016, Cst Forcillo was convicted of attempted murder wrt shooting death of Sammy Yatim in 2013. https://t.co/mMYAzv66Kj — SIU (@SIUOntario) November 15, 2017

–With a file from The Canadian Press