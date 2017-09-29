Crime
September 29, 2017 3:52 pm

Toronto police officer convicted in shooting of Sammy Yatim gets bail extended

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: A Toronto police officer sentenced to six years in prison for fatally shooting a troubled teen on an empty streetcar three years ago was granted bail on Friday. (July 26, 2016)

A A

TORONTO – A Toronto police officer convicted of trying to kill a teen on a Toronto streetcar has had his bail extended into 2018.

Previous bail conditions for Const. James Forcillo were set to expire on Sunday, a day before the officer is scheduled to appeal his conviction for the attempted murder of Sammy Yatim.

Story continues below

But a bail extension document now states the appeal process will contain a “fresh evidence phase” and says Forcillo may remain free either until the day before that hearing or until April 2, 2018, whichever comes first.

READ MORE: Weeks before appeal, Crown defends verdict in case of Toronto cop who shot teen

Forcillo was sentenced to six years behind bars, a year more than the mandatory minimum, for shooting Yatim multiple times in 2013. The incident set off a wave of public outrage and protests.

The officer is asking the appeal court to substitute a not-guilty verdict or order a new trial in his case.

He is also seeking a declaration that the mandatory minimum sentence for attempted murder is unconstitutional, and wants to be granted a suspended sentence. Barring that, he wants his sentence reduced to the minimum five years.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
James Forcillo
James Forcillo appeal
James Forcillo bail
James Forcillo bail extended
Sammy Yatim
Sammy Yatim shooting
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News