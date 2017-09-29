Toronto police officer convicted in shooting of Sammy Yatim gets bail extended

TORONTO – A Toronto police officer convicted of trying to kill a teen on a Toronto streetcar has had his bail extended into 2018.

Previous bail conditions for Const. James Forcillo were set to expire on Sunday, a day before the officer is scheduled to appeal his conviction for the attempted murder of Sammy Yatim.

But a bail extension document now states the appeal process will contain a “fresh evidence phase” and says Forcillo may remain free either until the day before that hearing or until April 2, 2018, whichever comes first.

READ MORE: Weeks before appeal, Crown defends verdict in case of Toronto cop who shot teen

Forcillo was sentenced to six years behind bars, a year more than the mandatory minimum, for shooting Yatim multiple times in 2013. The incident set off a wave of public outrage and protests.

The officer is asking the appeal court to substitute a not-guilty verdict or order a new trial in his case.

He is also seeking a declaration that the mandatory minimum sentence for attempted murder is unconstitutional, and wants to be granted a suspended sentence. Barring that, he wants his sentence reduced to the minimum five years.