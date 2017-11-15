Police warn Mandarin-speaking Canadians about scam in Toronto

TORONTO – Police are warning Mandarin-speaking Canadians about a scam occurring in the Toronto area.

Toronto police say individuals pose as Chinese authorities and law enforcement officials by phone or instant messaging.

READ MORE: Toronto police locate 3 missing Chinese students linked to ransom scam

They say the individuals then accuse the victims of money laundering and threaten arrest and asset seizure.

Police say the victims send a wire transfer or cash to the individuals, believing that will help prove their innocence.

They say the money is never returned.