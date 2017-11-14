Arrest made in pair of sex offences aboard West Vancouver transit bus
West Vancouver police have made an arrest in a pair of sex offences on board a transit bus on Monday night.
Police said they were called to transit stops on Marine Drive near Taylor Way to complaints a man had grabbed a female passenger’s genitals by reaching between her legs.
The suspect fled after being confronted by the victim and other passengers, police said.
While investigators were searching the area, police received a second report of a man fondling his own genitals on a second bus.
Officers were able to locate the 21-year-old man and arrest him without incident.
After further investigation, police said they believe the same suspect is responsible for both incidents.
Police are recommending charges of sexual assault and committing an indecent act.
The man is due to appear in North Vancouver Provincial Court on Tuesday.
