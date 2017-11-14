Elk Point man’s death being investigated as a homicide

Police northeast of Edmonton are investigating a man’s death over the weekend as a homicide.

James Craig, 58, of Elk Point, Alta. was found dead inside his rural home on Nov. 12. Investigators are still waiting for the results of an autopsy, so no further details about the death have been released. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages as police are working to process the scene and the evidence.

Police are now looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Craig prior to Nov. 12. Anyone with information is asked to call Two Hills RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Two Hills RCMP are working with the Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Section from the St. Paul detachment in the investigation.