AltaCorp announces death of Calgary businessman George Gosbee

Calgary business AltaCorp Capital Inc. (AltaCorp) announced their principal founding shareholder and CEO George Gosbee died Sunday.

In a release Monday, the company said Gosbee was “a force in the investment community and his loss will be felt by many.”

It is widely reported Gosbee led a team of mostly Calgary businessmen to purchase the National Hockey League’s Phoenix Coyotes in 2013, and helped keep the team in Arizona.

The team posted their condolences on Twitter Monday:

AltaCorp stated they have a plan in place to ensure the company will continue to operate with minimal disruption.

The company has requested privacy for his family at this time.