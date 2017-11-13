Economy
November 13, 2017 5:33 pm

AltaCorp announces death of Calgary businessman George Gosbee

AltaCorp CEO George Gosbee has passed away.

AltaCorp Capital Inc.
Calgary business AltaCorp Capital Inc. (AltaCorp) announced their principal founding shareholder and CEO George Gosbee died Sunday.

In a release Monday, the company said Gosbee was “a force in the investment community and his loss will be felt by many.”

It is widely reported Gosbee led a team of mostly Calgary businessmen to purchase the National Hockey League’s Phoenix Coyotes in 2013, and helped keep the team in Arizona.

The team posted their condolences on Twitter Monday:

AltaCorp stated they have a plan in place to ensure the company will continue to operate with minimal disruption.

The company has requested privacy for his family at this time.

