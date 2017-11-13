Yorkton, Sask. girl battling ovarian cancer

A Yorkton, Sask., family is holding out hope for a medical miracle.

Serenity Fabrick-Kequahtooway underwent surgery in March 2016 after her stomach was extremely bloated.

Doctors removed a five-pound tumour during the operation and diagnosed the then seven-year-old with ovarian cancer, which is extremely rare for someone so young.

Despite undergoing several surgeries and chemotherapy since then, Serenity’s cancer keeps returning.

Doctors are at a loss for what to do next because her case is so unique.

The family was told only one or two cases of childhood ovarian cancer are reported in Canada each year.

They are now looking to travel to the United States for a consultation at the Mayo Clinic.

“They’ve dealt with this kind of a case,” said Sharon Fabrick, who is Serenity’s grandmother and primary caregiver.

“I feel at nine years of age, she deserves a chance to live.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them get there.

Fabrick said they intend to use the money for the consultation, which is US$7,000, as well as flights and accommodations once they’re there.