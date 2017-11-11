Three machete-wielding thieves rob Winnipeg bingo hall
A A
Three individuals armed with machetes and wearing balaclavas robbed a Winnipeg bingo hall on Friday night.
Police said around 7 p.m. three disguised people walked into the hall, which is located on the 400 block of Marion Street, and demanded cash.
READ MORE: Customers share experience of fighting off armed robbery suspects at Winnipeg restaurant
There were no injuries reported.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.