November 11, 2017 2:57 pm

Three machete-wielding thieves rob Winnipeg bingo hall

Three individuals armed with machetes and wearing balaclavas robbed a Winnipeg bingo hall on Friday night.

Police said around 7 p.m. three disguised people walked into the hall, which is located on the 400 block of Marion Street, and demanded cash.

There were no injuries reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

