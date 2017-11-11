Canada
2 found dead at house fire in Rosthern, Sask.

Two unidentified people were found dead at a house fire in Rosthern, Sask.

RCMP say two people were found dead at a house fire in the town of Rosthern, Sask.

Emergency crews were called to the 900-block of 3rd Street East at around 6:20 p.m. CT on Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters and Rosthern RCMP found the home engulfed in flames.

The two deceased individuals were found inside the house. Police said their identities have not been confirmed, however, they are believed to be adults.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Rosthern is located approximately 60 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

