Damage estimated at $50K in Saskatoon motorhome fire

A fire caused $50,000 damage to a motorhome and a house in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call just after 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday stating a motorhome was on fire in the 800-block of Avenue S North.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved motorhome and an adjacent single-storey home on fire.

A general alarm was sounded and firefighters quickly attacked the fire to prevent it from spreading into the interior of the house.

It was brought under control 24 minutes after the call came in to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire, which has been deemed accidental, was undetermined.