Montreal’s Ogilvy unveils storefront window holiday display

A longstanding tradition in Montreal is back up and running for another holiday season.

Ogilvy unveiled their Christmas inspired window Friday, which will be on display throughout the holiday season.

When the display was unveiled at 4 p.m. many pedestrians couldn’t help but stare at the window on the corner of Sainte-Catherine Street West and De La Montagne Street.

The design is a windmill in a forest with plenty of stuffed animals and snow.

Recently, the downtown Ogilvy store chose to end one of their traditions: the bagpipers.

However, the holiday window display will at least continue for one more year.

“It is very important. We know that it creates an ambiance,” Rachel Ladouceur, Ogilvy marketing director, said. “We’re very proud to offer it this year again.”