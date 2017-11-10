Crime
Flatulent felon forces Kansas City detective to abort interrogation

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Talk about an uncooperative suspect.

A Kansas City man being investigated for firearm and drug offences prompted a detective to end an interrogation session by repeatedly passing gas, the Kansas City Star reported.

Sean A. Sykes Jr., 24, was being interrogated over a Sept. 1 traffic stop, during which police found him in possession of several guns, including one that had been reported stolen.

The detective’s report states that when he asked Sykes Jr. about where he lived, “Mr. Sykes leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering with the address.”

“Mr. Sykes continued to be flatulent and I ended the interview,” the detective wrote.

Sykes Jr. was pulled over again on Nov. 5, with police finding crack cocaine, marijuana and another stolen gun in the vehicle.

Sykes Jr. appeared in a U.S. District Court on Monday and was charged with being a felon in possession of three firearms and possession with intent to sell cocaine.

