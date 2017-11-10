Toronto-area woman facing terror charges in alleged Canadian Tire attack to be tried in 2018
TORONTO – A Toronto-area woman facing terror charges in an alleged attack at a Canadian Tire store will stand trial next year.
Rehab Dughmosh, 32, will face a judge and jury starting May 28, 2018 for what is expected to be a three-week trial.
Dughmosh is facing a total of 21 charges, including attempted murder of at least three people for the benefit of or in association with a terrorist group.
Police said she allegedly tried to attack employees at a Canadian Tire store in east Toronto with a golf club and a large knife in June.
Dughmosh previously underwent a psychological assessment and was deemed fit to stand trial.
During a brief Toronto court appearance Friday, Dughmosh stood with her back to the judge and repeatedly interjected through an interpreter to call those in the court “infidels.”
