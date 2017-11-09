Kelowna man saw police then threw the cash he allegedly stole in air
Like a scene from the movies, an alleged robber threw the money in the air as police entered a Kelowna gas station store where a 911 call had been placed.
An employee of the Chevron at Harvey Ave. at Pandosy St. called RCMP from a hiding place Saturday, Nov. 4 when a man entered the store at 9:20 p.m.
A co-worker had been threatened, she said, and the man demanded money from the cash draw.
Police said the man had his hand inside his coat pocket and gestured he was concealing a weapon.
RCMP were in the area and arrived while the suspect was still in the gas station store.
“The male suspect allegedly threw a handful of Canadian banknotes into the air upon seeing the officers enter the store,” Cst. Lesley Smith said. “He was subsequently handcuffed and arrested on site.”
Cst. Smith said officers found a kitchen knife concealed in the suspect’s jacket.
Clayton Moote, 25, of Kelowna remains in custody facing charges of robbery and uttering threats. He is back before a judge Nov. 14.
