Better Business Bureau awards handed out in London

Two London businesses were recognized during the Better Business Bureau’s 20th annual Business Integrity Awards.

The awards are presented to businesses that demonstrate high ethical standards of behaviour when it comes to its employees, suppliers, and customers.

BlueStone Properties Inc., a third-generation family business in London, won the award for businesses with 11 or more employees.

“I think the thing that I’m most excited about is to share (the award) with our employees because we try to make it the best place we can to work,” said BlueStone Properties vice-president Jaclyn Pisarczyk.

“It’s not industry specific, it’s not like we’re best known for being a property management company. It’s down to the roots and the values of your business, and takes all industries into consideration. I think that’s the overwhelming part.”

The company manages a portfolio of properties which include over one million square feet of commercial and office space, and over 850 residential units throughout the city.

“We kind of have that family attitude,” said Pisarczyk. “We try to be involved at all levels of the business and just always try to make the right decision and be the best to our customers that we can.”

Marketing Strategies and Solutions won the integrity award for businesses with 10 or fewer employees. The full-service marketing firm first opened its doors back in 1997 in London.

“What we have to sell is really what we carry between our ears and our clients trust us. We spend a lot of time and energy learning about our clients, and working with them,” said president Robert Adeland.

Peter Inch, past chair of the Board of Governors of Curling Canada, was the keynote speaker for the event which was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

