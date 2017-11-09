2 sent to hospital after runaway dump truck in Surrey hits several vehicles
Police are investigating after a runaway dump truck ripped a path of destruction in Surrey Thursday afternoon.
RCMP say the truck hit several vehicles and poles bringing down power lines.
The truck eventually crashed into a ditch near 116 Ave. and 96 St.
The truck driver and the occupant of the first vehicle that was hit were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
