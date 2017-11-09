Canada
November 9, 2017 8:24 pm
Updated: November 9, 2017 8:25 pm

2 sent to hospital after runaway dump truck in Surrey hits several vehicles

By Online News Producer  Global News

A truck crashed into a ditch near 116 Ave. and 96 St. in Surrey.

Shane MacKichan
Police are investigating after a runaway dump truck ripped a path of destruction in Surrey Thursday afternoon.

RCMP say the truck hit several vehicles and poles bringing down power lines.

The truck eventually crashed into a ditch near 116 Ave. and 96 St.

The truck driver and the occupant of the first vehicle that was hit were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

