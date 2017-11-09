Surrey RCMP investigating possible road rage incident involving firearm

A man is in custody following a road rage incident on Thursday morning that started in Surrey and ended in Langley.

At around 10:30 a.m., RCMP received a report from a motorist who said an erratic driver shot at her vehicle in the area of 72 Ave. and 194 St. in Surrey.

The suspect vehicle drove off and the motorist, who was not injured, pulled over to call police.

The suspect vehicle was then involved in a minor collision near the intersection of 72 Ave. of 200 St. and in Langley shortly afterwards, according to police.

One person was arrested at the scene.

Police are canvassing the area for any witnesses or video. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.