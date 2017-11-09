Snow makes for difficult driving conditions in the Kelowna area

A few centimetres of new snowfall challenged central Okanagan drivers Thursday morning.

Kelowna RCMP say they responded to 18 motor vehicle incidents before 6:00 a.m. with more reports coming in through the morning.

Highway 33, Glenmore Road and the south end of Belgo Road were trouble spots for motorists.

Police issued these winter driving tips:

1. Plan ahead: Give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Leave 15-30 minutes earlier than you would normally. Plan your route.

2. Adjust driving habits: Reduce speed and increase the distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Increase your braking distance and apply brakes slowly and smoothly.

3. Prepare your vehicle: Ensure your vehicle is winterized. This includes adequate winter tires, wiper blades, topped up wiper fluid reservoir and an emergency kit (blankets, first aid, shovel, jumper cables).