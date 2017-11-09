Peterborough musicians pay tribute to shuttered coffee bar The Spill

The Spill Coffee Bar was much more than just a place to get your morning cup of joe.

The coffee house was where a lot of Peterborough musicians got their start and so it was a shock to many in the city’s music scene when The Spill suddenly shut its doors on Oct. 18.

Three weeks later, a handful of local musicians banded together at Market Hall Performing Arts Centre to raise some money for the owner, Dave Tobey, who they say “did so much for them.”

READ MORE: Benefit concert looks to raise funds for ailing musician Rick Young

“I think any local musician could say that The Spill is or was the most important venue for young musicians,” said “We Love The Spill” benefit organizer and musician Tanner Paré.

When The Spill announced it was going to close last month it caught many in the music scene off guard, including country singer and songwriter Melissa Payne, who played her first show at The Spill and says it was a place where musicians could experiment without fear of messing up or forgetting a chord.

“It was great for getting your chops up and practicing your songs,” said Payne who opened up the concert. “I remember going in there and being intimidated because it was quiet and you could literally hear a pin drop. People were listening and hanging onto the words you had written when you were just 19 years old and they were pretty cheesy but still the people were listening and they appreciated it.”

READ MORE: National award recognizes effort of two men to make London a ‘music city’

With the Pig’s Ear Tavern closing earlier this year and now The Spill, there are fewer places to host shows and that has some musicians concerned.

“There are fewer spaces to play here in the city right now but I think the people will be able to sort through all that, but we aren’t at that place right now,” said former Spill employee and musician Nick Ferrio. “But I think the music community is going to be all right, we’ll figure it out. We always seem to do it.”

Many artists who hit the stage say they were in one way or another, influenced by The Spill and expressed their gratitude to Tobey for providing the venue.

All funds raised from the show will go back to Tobey, who confirms financial issues were at play in the decision to close.

There’s no word on any plans for the former coffee bar on George Street.