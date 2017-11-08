Saskatchewan tables bill to invoke notwithstanding clause on school funding

The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation to invoke the notwithstanding clause of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

If passed, the legislation would allow the government to keep funding students who attend public or Catholic schools, regardless of their religious affiliation.

Premier Brad Wall says on social media that the legislation is necessary to protect school choice for parents and students, including faith-based options for families.

A court ruling in April found that public funding of non-Catholic students in the Catholic school system is unconstitutional.

It prompted concern from parents that children might have to switch schools and be educated in different communities in rural Saskatchewan.

The Opposition NDP supports the province’s appeal of the decision, but education critic Carla Beck wondered why the government is rushing through notwithstanding legislation when the case could potentially go to the Supreme Court.