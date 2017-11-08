Man injured in armed robbery near Edson

A central Alberta man suffered serious injuries after an armed robbery near Edson, Alta. last Saturday.

RCMP said two male suspects pulled into a rural residence near Niton Junction at around 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 4 and proceeded to steal a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado.

When the two were confronted by the homeowner, police said one of the suspects allegedly slashed at the victim with what was believed to be a knife. He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said the two suspects were able to get away with the truck; it was found abandoned later in the day. The vehicle the pair arrived at the residence in was also seized by police.

Police are now looking for the two suspects. The first is described as around 18 years old, 5’8” tall and between 165 and 170 pounds with a thin build. He has short black hair, was clean-shaven at the time and wearing a dark baseball cap.

The only description police released for the second suspect is a male in all dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call the Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822 or Crime Stoppers.