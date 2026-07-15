Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man facing 100+ charges after rescue of 4 children in Philippines

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 15, 2026 11:42 am
1 min read
The Toronto Police Service are seeking any additional victims in an international child sex abuse case that has already seen over 100 charges laid. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service are seeking any additional victims in an international child sex abuse case that has already seen over 100 charges laid. Toronto Police Service/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Hamilton man is facing more than 100 charges after a Toronto police investigation into alleged livestreamed sexual abuse of children led to the rescue of four minors in the Philippines.

The investigation began in April 2025, when RCMP officers identified a Canadian suspect allegedly paying for and directing explicit livestreams of children in the Philippines, according to a Toronto police news release.

As the investigation went on, “authorities in the Philippines conducted a rescue operation that led to the rescue of four children,” Toronto police Insp. Keri Fernandes said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto police executed a search warrant at a Hamilton home on March 25, where investigators allege they found child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Investigators described the case as exploitation for financial gain.

This is “a crime in which facilitators, sometimes called traffickers, profit by charging customers around the world to watch requests or direct the abuse of children in real time,” said Cpl. Philip Gravel with RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Philippines is one of the several regions facing significant challenges related to transnational child sexual exploitations,” added Gavel.

Stephen Tolys, 42, was arrested on March 25, and initially charged with six offences.

After reviewing evidence and following new investigative leads, police laid 130 additional charges, bringing the total charges against Tolys to 136.

The additional charges include dozens of counts of making, accessing and possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, as well as several alleged offences involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone who communicated with Tolys to contact authorities. He’s alleged to have used the following usernames.

  • Tupac101
  • Steve101
  • Steve-o
  • Jumpinjacks666
  • Mighty
  • Mightymann66

Tolys is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices