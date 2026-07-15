Ontario man facing 100+ charges after rescue of 4 children in Philippines

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing more than 100 charges after a Toronto police investigation into alleged livestreamed sexual abuse of children led to the rescue of four minors in the Philippines.

The investigation began in April 2025, when RCMP officers identified a Canadian suspect allegedly paying for and directing explicit livestreams of children in the Philippines, according to a Toronto police news release.

As the investigation went on, “authorities in the Philippines conducted a rescue operation that led to the rescue of four children,” Toronto police Insp. Keri Fernandes said during a news conference on Wednesday.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto police executed a search warrant at a Hamilton home on March 25, where investigators allege they found child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Investigators described the case as exploitation for financial gain.

This is “a crime in which facilitators, sometimes called traffickers, profit by charging customers around the world to watch requests or direct the abuse of children in real time,” said Cpl. Philip Gravel with RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Philippines is one of the several regions facing significant challenges related to transnational child sexual exploitations,” added Gavel.

Stephen Tolys, 42, was arrested on March 25, and initially charged with six offences.

After reviewing evidence and following new investigative leads, police laid 130 additional charges, bringing the total charges against Tolys to 136.

The additional charges include dozens of counts of making, accessing and possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, as well as several alleged offences involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone who communicated with Tolys to contact authorities. He’s alleged to have used the following usernames.

Tupac101

Steve101

Steve-o

Jumpinjacks666

Mighty

Mightymann66

Tolys is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.