Calgary 911 employee charged with breach of trust

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Calgary 911 dispatcher has been charged with breach of trust for the alleged unauthorized disclosure of confidential information obtained through her employment.

Calgary police said the investigation, into allegations that confidential information was being accessed and shared outside of authorized channels, began in January 2026.

Investigators allege that between July 2023 and January 2024, the accused used her position as a dispatcher to access and distribute confidential emergency communications information to an unauthorized individual.

Police said that on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, investigators executed a search warrant and seized some electronic devices that they claim include screenshots of dispatch events, communications and other sensitive personal information about members of the public involved in emergency incidents.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators allege that multiple screenshots were confirmed to match authentic Calgary 911 and Calgary Police Service records and contained details of police and emergency service calls, including names, phone numbers, addresses and other personal information.

Story continues below advertisement

A 43-year-old 911 operator has been charged with one count of breach of trust by public officer contrary to Section 122 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 28.

Police said no other Calgary 911 operators are believed to have known or have been involved with this activity.

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about the case to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.