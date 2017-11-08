Beaconsfield woman worried city will dig up front lawn

Beaconsfield resident Melanie Oana spent thousands of dollars on renovations to her front yard.

She had a tree removed, widened her driveway and covered over a ditch.

Now, she may have to foot the bill to reverse some of the work.

“I feel I’m being targeted,” Oana said. “I feel I’m being targeted as a resident, as a young resident.”

In Beaconsfield, some houses have a ditch in their front yard, which helps with drainage.

Oana had a neighbour draw up plans for the work. She presented them to the city and they were approved.

“It’s concerning that something like this could happen,” Corey Black, a neighbour of Oana, said.

Beaconsfield Mayor Georges Bourelle says the city never issued her a permit to cover over the ditch.

He says Oana was allowed to remove the tree and widen her driveway, but ditches haven’t been allowed to be filled since the 90s.

If the city chooses to have the ditch re-opened, it could be at Oana’s expense.

“Normally, under such circumstances, the resident has to pay to put it back in the proper state,” Bourelle said.