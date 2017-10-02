With election looming, Beaconsfield sound wall takes centre stage

A long-discussed issue is now rearing its head as a campaign issue in the city of Beaconsfield, as residents living along the southern edge of Highway 20 are demanding action on a proposed sound wall that would shield them from noise coming from the road.

Beaconsfield is slated to resolve the issue by 2019, and is expecting a new analysis to come in that should guide how it moves forward. But a potential sticking point is who will pay for it. Transport Quebec has said it will pony up three-quarters of the $20-million price tag.

But a recent survey found that almost half of the city’s residents aren’t affected by the noise, raising the question of whether all residents should pay for it or simply those affected by the problem. Dominic Orlando lives by the road, and said simply, “I believe Beaconsfield is stalling things up.”

Mayor Georges Bourelle wouldn’t comment to Global News until a debate slated for Focus Montreal that will air Sunday. His opponent, James Bonnell, told Global News “this shouldn’t be an election issue. It should have been an issue that was dealt with.”

Bourelle insisted via Facebook the issue will be resolved by 2019. But both candidates stopped short of voicing their outright support for or opposition to the wall’s construction.