Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach thinks Matt Nichols will be ‘healthy enough’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers injured quarterback Matt Nichols was back on the field on Wednesday as the team returned to practice.

Nichols tossed a few balls with his equipment on at the start of practice but his participation was very limited. While head coach Mike O’Shea thinks he’ll be able to play in the Western Semifinal on Sunday against the Edmonton Eskimos, he stopped short of guaranteeing that Nichols will start.

“I believe he’ll be playing,” O’Shea said.

Nichols didn’t play in the Bombers final regular season game against the Calgary Stampeders after sustaining what is believed to be a calf injury in their loss to the B.C. Lions the week before.

“I think he’ll be healthy enough, I really do,” O’Shea said. “Just being around him on a daily basis. The amount of work he is putting in with our trainer Al (Couture) and the progress he’s making.”

Nichols didn’t speak with the media following practice but O’Shea stated he’d be comfortable playing Nichols on Sunday even if he doesn’t take part in a full practice this week.

“He’s a red head, so he’s got a high pain threshold.” O’Shea said. “He’s real fiery, he’s bound and determined to be playing.”

The Bombers face the Eskimos on Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m. in their first ever playoff game at Investors Group Field. The winner will travel to Calgary to tangle with the Stamps in the Western Final.

