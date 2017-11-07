Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Chris Randle nominated for Tom Pate Award

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Chris Randle will be up for an award during Grey Cup week.

The Canadian Football League announced the nominees for the Tom Pate Award on Tuesday and Randle was chosen as the Blue Bombers team winner for the award.

The honour is given to a player for a combination of sportsmanship, contributions to his team and for work in the community. Randle was chosen for the nomination through a vote by his teammates.

The other eight team nominees include receiver Stephen Adekolu from the Montreal Alouettes, offensive lineman Alex Mateas of the Ottawa RedBlacks, offensive lineman Jamal Campbell from the Toronto Argonauts, defensive back Courtney Stephen of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, defensive lineman Makana Henry of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, defensive back Josh Bell of the Calgary Stampeders, slotback Adarius Bowman of the Edmonton Eskimos and slotback Emmanuel Arceneaux is the B.C. Lions’ nominee.

From the nine team winners the CFLPA will choose the winner of the annual award which will be announced at the annual CFL Shaw Awards during Grey Cup week.

Running back Andrew Harris was the Bombers’ nominee last season. Only two players from the Bombers have ever won the award since it was first presented in 1976. Milt Stegall won in 2007 and Glen Scrivener took the award back in 1998.