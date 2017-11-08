Crime
November 8, 2017 3:27 pm

Man charged after car hits vehicle and house in Barrie: police

By Staff The Canadian Press


BARRIE, Ont. – A 21-year-old man is facing charges after a driver hit a parked vehicle and a house after allegedly not stopping for police.

Police in Barrie, Ont., say the car was travelling erratically early Wednesday morning after coming out of a parking garage and failed to stop for police and several stop signs before crashing.

They say the driver then fled on foot, leaving a passenger behind.

Police say a suspect was arrested a short time later.

A Wasaga Beach, Ont., man is charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop for an accident, impaired driving, failing to provide a breath sample and possession of a controlled substance.

He is to appear in Barrie court on Nov. 15.

