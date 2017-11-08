Most B.C. residents favour of moving Family Day to 3rd week in February: poll

A new poll has found 71 per cent of British Columbians favour moving the Family Day holiday to the third week in February, which is the same day as seven other provinces in Canada.

Right now B.C. celebrates the holiday in the second week of February.

Moving it to the third week would align the holiday with Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan.

Only 13 per cent of British Columbians were opposed to moving the day and 16 per cent are undecided.

“One of the comments that we heard at length from many of the respondents to the survey, was the idea that if you’re working for a company that has offices all over Canada, you’re getting a holiday on a day when your other colleagues in other places are not, and you wind up in the same situation where you’re working when they aren’t,” said Mario Canseco of Insights West, which conducted the survey.

“So they believe it’s a better idea to implement it in the same fashion that it’s implemented in other areas and essentially have a holiday that is happening at the same time for most of the country like we do most of the time.”

When asked in Question Period Tuesday about moving Family Day, Tourism Minister Lisa Beare said the intent of the holiday is to give families time together.

Results are based on an online study conducted from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 among 803 British Columbian adults. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in British Columbia. The margin of error— which measures sample variability —is +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. View the detailed data tabulations.