Sharpen the skates – Winnipeg rink has ice ready

With the snow on the weekend and unseasonably low temperatures, at least one Winnipeg community rink is already open for business.

This time last year, Winnipeg set a record for warm weather.

READ MORE: This time last year Manitoba experiences record breaking heat

But since the snow started Friday night, Windsor Community Centre has wasted no time making the best of the winter weather.

The centre located at 99 Springside Drive in St. Vital said Tuesday that one of their rinks will be ready for skating by evening.