Police standoff in West Kelowna linked to earlier violent domestic dispute

There was a lengthy police standoff early Sunday evening at the Barona Bay Resort in West Kelowna.

“They all had their rifles,” said resort resident Bree Jefferson. “It was really shocking.”

RCMP say a very distraught man was inside one of the rental units and they had reason to believe he was armed with a gun.

“It was scary. My daughter said lock all the doors and don’t go outside,” said resort resident Aurelia Paraschiv.

People in the surrounding units were evacuated and other residents were told to stay inside while RCMP brought in the Emergency Response Team and specially trained negotiators to deal with the standoff.

Police say the man was allegedly involved in an assault earlier in the day at a different West Kelowna home.

“It’s our understanding the situation evolved from an incident that happened at a residence among family members or persons who are known to each other,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Several hours after it started the standoff ended peacefully with the man’s surrender.

“The man fled the first residence in a black Ford F-350 pickup truck with severe damage to the front end, said Moskaluk. “If anyone witnessed anything suspicious involving a similar vehicle they’re asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP”

The 35-year-old man is in custody facing charges from the domestic dispute and the standoff.