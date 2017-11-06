Consumer
Halloween lottery win a big treat for West Kelowna woman

Debbie Davies of West Kelowna won $675,000 on Halloween night playing Set for Life.

“I was scratching my Set for Life ticket on Halloween night,” Davies said in a press release. “It showed I won, and it was the best Halloween treat ever!”

Davies said her plan is to put some money towards retirement and then wait for the next baseball season.

“My ultimate goal is to take a trip down the East Coast and watch a bunch of baseball games!” she said.

The winning Set for Life ticket was bought at the Real Canadian Superstore in Westbank.

Set for Life is the Scratch & Win game that offers players the chance to win a top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years.

