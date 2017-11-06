Criminal activity at Sherwood Park ‘problem property’ stopped: Alberta government

A long-time resident has been banned from a “problem property” in Sherwood Park, Alta., the provincial government announced on Tuesday.

The court order comes after the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit conducted an investigation targeting the property that was known for alleged drug trafficking and drug consumption. RCMP responded to the home at 201 Marion Dr. 112 times since 2008.

READ MORE: Calgary drug house shut down after 100 police calls, owner facing unusual restrictions: SCAN

SCAN was brought in in July 2016 after multiple complaints from the surrounding community. A release from the province said that the property had been a source of drug trafficking, drug use and other criminal activity for several years.

A warning letter to the owners was issued in November 2016 after the investigation confirmed drug activity was linked to the property. Then, in May 2017, complaints were filed again about renewed drug activity. RCMP officers stopped a vehicle leaving the residence in July 2017 and seized heroin, methamphetamine and a sawed-off shotgun from the occupants.

Evidence collected during a SCAN and RCMP investigation allowed for a Community Safety Order (CSO) to be granted. That allowed authorities to board up the house and bar all occupants for 90 days, beginning on Monday.

READ MORE: 2 men charged with drug trafficking after police search Sherwood Park home

“I commend the SCAN unit for its vital work on this case,” Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said in the release.

“The collaboration between SCAN and its police partners is crucial in creating safe and strong communities for all Albertans.”

The resident who is the subject of the court order has decided to sell their share of the property to the two other owners who live off-site. An amended court order states that former resident is now barred while the new owners will be allowed to enter the home to perform renovations.

The property will be under SCAN’s supervision until the CSO expires in October 2018.