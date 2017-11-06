Burnaby deadly fall
November 6, 2017

Memorial grows for girl who died after falling from Burnaby high-rise

A memorial continues to grow outside a Burnaby condo building where a young girl fell to her death over the weekend.

Flowers and notes identifying the eight-year-old girl as Audrey are being left at the high-rise complex in Bartlett Court.

The girl is believed to have fallen multiple stories to the pavement below on Saturday afternoon.

Police say one parent was home at the time.

Burnaby RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Carr told Global News officers have not determined whether the girl fell from a deck or a window.

Some neighbours say the young girl may have been visually impaired but that has not been confirmed by police.

-With files from Kyle Benning, Jon Azpiri and Estefania Duran

