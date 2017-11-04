Child dies after falling from Burnaby high-rise

A child has died after falling from a condo in a Burnaby high-rise on Saturday.

Burnaby RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Carr said a “pre-teen” died after a “multi-level fall from one of the condos” at a complex in the 3700-block of Bartlett Court.

“At this time we’ve got our General Investigation Unit conducting some neighbourhood inquiries. We may have some individuals that may have witnessed the fall,” said Carr.

He said officers have not determined whether the child fell from a deck or a window. A parent was home at the time of the fall, Carr said.

According to Burnaby Fire, the call came in around 2 p.m.

“When we got at the scene we discovered the ambulance was on the scene already and they had an 8-year-old girl in the back of the ambulance,” said Assistant Chief Bryan Kirk.

The parents have been taken to the Burnaby police detachment to determine how the tragedy occurred.

~With files from Kyle Benning