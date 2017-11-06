Oilers assign Yamamoto to WHL, recall Malone from AHL

The Edmonton Oilers have assigned Kailer Yamamoto to the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs.

Yamamoto played in nine games with the Oilers this season, recording three assists and no goals.

The 5’8″ forward was selected 22nd overall by Edmonton in this year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Yamamoto posted 99 points, including 42 goals, in 65 games last season with the Chiefs.

The Oilers have also recalled Brad Malone from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

Malone has three points in eight games with Bakersfield this season. He’s also appeared in three games with the Oilers this season.

Edmonton is on a five game road trip which started with a 4-0 loss in Detroit on Sunday.

The Oilers visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday.