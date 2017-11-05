Weather
4 days in, Calgary has already surpassed November snowfall average

November is normally the third snowiest month for Calgary, with an average of 16.6 centimetres of snow.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, Calgary had already officially recorded 17 centimetres of snow, surpassing that monthly average.

In 2016, Calgary had a total of 2.9 centimetres of snow in November.

According to Environment Canada’s climate normals, it will typically snow on seven days in the month of November, but so far this month, it has snowed every day.

Arctic air is expected to dominate across the prairies for at least another week, along with the possibility of more snow.

With these freezing temperatures and snow it is hard to believe that winter does not officially arrive for another 46 days.

