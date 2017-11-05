Saudi-led coalition closes Yemen airports after missile targeted at Riyadh

A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says it has closed the land, sea and air ports of the Arab world’s poorest country after a rebel-launched ballistic missile targeted Saudi Arabia‘s capital of Riyadh.

A statement early Monday accused Iran of supplying Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels and their allies with the ballistic missile. The Houthi militants have said their Volanco-1 variant missile is locally produced.

Iran has backed the Houthis, but denies arming them.

The Saudi-led coalition’s statement says the closures will be temporary and “take into account” the work of humanitarian and aid organizations.

The war has claimed more than 10,000 lives and driven the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.