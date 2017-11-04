Saudi Arabia shoots down missile targeting Riyadh airport: reports

Saudi Arabia’s air defence intercepted a missile, fired from Yemen, close to the capital of Riyadh on Saturday, Al Arabiya TV reported.

State-owned Al Ekhbariya TV said it was brought down north of King Khaled Airport and there were no casualties reported. CNN and BBC reported that the missile was targeting the airport, which is located in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The Riyadh airport tweeted soon after that it hadn’t been affected.

“Travelers across King Khalid international airport in Riyadh, we assure you that the movement is going on as normal and usual, and trips going according to time,” the airport tweeted. CNN reports that Yemen’s Defence Ministry said the attack was carried out with the Burqan 2H, a Yemen-made, long-range ballistic missile.

The missile was intercepted over northeast Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said in a television statement.

