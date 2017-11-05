Recipe: Sticky toffee pudding

Chef Jeff Koop from Mamie Taylor’s makes a mouth-watering sticky toffee pudding, the ultimate Sunday comfort food the whole family will enjoy.

Ingredients

Pudding

½ cup unsalted butter at room temperature

1 ½ cups all purpose flour, plus more for pan

1 ½ cups pitted dried dates, finely chopped

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Toffee Sauce

½ lb butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup heavy cream

¼ tsp salt

Gingersnap crumble

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tbsp ground ginger

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

¾ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

¼ cup dark molasses

1 egg

1 cup candied ginger, ¼ inch diced

500 ml vanilla ice cream for serving

Directions

Pudding

Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter and flour an 8-inch round cake pan and set aside.

Combine dates with ½ cup boiling water and set aside for 10 minutes or until dates are soft. Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a medium sized bowl.

Using an electric mixer, beat together sugar and softened butter until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time beating well after each addition. Add softened dates and water, and beat until combined. Add flour mixture and vanilla extract and beat until just combined.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the middle rack of the oven for 60 minutes or until cake tester comes out clean. Let cool. When cool poke the top of the pudding all over with a skewer. This will allow the pudding to soak up the sauce later.

Toffee Sauce

Combine all ingredients in a medium sized saucepan and bring to a boil while stirring. Lower heat and simmer sauce until reduced by ¼, about 10 minutes. Pour ¾ cup toffee sauce directly on toffee pudding and spread evenly. Reserve remaining sauce.

Gingersnap Crumble

Preheat oven to 300 F. Sift flour, ground ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir the mixture to blend evenly. Combine butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and dark molasses. In 3 additions, add the flour mixture into the butter mixture and beat until combined. Remove dough from bowl and place on a floured work surface. Roll dough out to ¼ inch and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes or until completely crispy. Allow cookie to cool. When cool, break cookie into small pieces. Add cookie pieces to a food processor an pulse until you have an even crumble. Combine crumble with diced candied ginger and mix well. Set aside at room temperature in a covered container.

To Finish

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Rewarm toffee pudding in oven for 10 minutes. Rewarm reserved toffee sauce. Remove from oven and slice into portions. For each plate give 1 slice of toffee pudding, 2 tbsp gingersnap crumble beside it, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of the crumble. Finish each pudding with a little extra toffee sauce and serve.

Serves 6

