Kamloops RCMP search for suspect after shots fired at motel

Kamloops RCMP are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at the Tournament Inn in Kamloops.

Officers say Michael Shawn Boyer, 41, is considered armed and dangerous.

Police were called to the motel on the TransCanada Highway at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

WATCH: Highway reopened in Kamloops after standoff

An officer approached a group of people in the parking lot, and attempted to detain one man.

The man became violent, and a struggle ensued. The man pulled a handgun, and the officer responded by pulling his sidearm.

Shots were fired, and the suspect fled the scene.

The officer, who was not shot during the incident, was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

READ MORE: High-risk police operation underway in Kamloops

RCMP have set up a perimeter around the hotel and are searching for the suspect.

Police warn anyone who spots Michael Shawn Boyer not to approach him, but to call 911.