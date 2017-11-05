Multiple reports of shooting at Sutherland Springs, Texas Baptist church

A gunman opened fire at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas before being taken down by police.

A witness told local news outlet KSAT News that he saw a man walk into First Baptist Church on 4th Street at around 11:30 a.m. Witnesses later told a CBS affiliate that several people were shot during the incident.

The latest: Witness: Man walks into Sutherland Springs church and opens firehttps://t.co/e8lAJ45t3k — Ellie Holmes (@ellierosetx) November 5, 2017

Authorities have confirmed reports of the shooting, and told reporters Saturday afternoon that there is currently no active threat. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told reporters, according to the Wilson County News, that there were several injuries and that the shooter was killed

Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered his condolences on Twitter to those impacted by the shooting.



Story continues below Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

Live reports from KSAT claim that law enforcement is on site, including first responders, and a few people have been airlifted from the scene.

A business owner in the area told a CBS affiliate that she saw several emergency vehicles rushing down the street.

There has been no confirmation yet on the number of injuries or potential casualties.

More to come…