Texas church shooter identified as Devin Patrick Kelley: reports

The gunman suspected of killing 26 people at a southeast Texas church has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, according to U.S. media reports.

ABC News reported that the shooter was identified as Kelley, a 26-year-old white male from the city of New Braunfels in Comal County, Texas, less than an hour’s drive from Sutherland Springs, where the shooting occurred. The news outlet cited unnamed federal and state law enforcement sources.

The Associated Press reported that an official who wasn’t authorized to speak about the investigation revealed the suspect’s name.

READ MORE: First Baptist Church was a fixture in small Texas community of Sutherland Springs

Police earlier confirmed that the shooter was killed on the scene, but haven’t publicly named the suspect.

NBC Philadelphia also identified Kelley by name, and reported that police were working to search his home.

WATCH: Aerial video of Texas church shooting

A LinkedIn profile believed to be the suspect’s suggested that he may have had a military background, according to ABC News.

A military veteran who lives a block away from the First Baptist Church said he heard what sounded like high-caliber, semi-automatic gunfire, Reuters reported.

Authorities haven’t shared details about how the shooting unfolded, or the suspect’s motivations.

Follow @Kalvapalle