Saskatoon Blades slip past Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2
A A
Cameron Hebig scored the winner at 19:50 of the third period as the Saskatoon Blades slipped past the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.
Libor Hajek and Josh Paterson gave the Blades (7-8-1) a two-goal advantage with first period goals. Ryan Kubic kicked out 29 shots for the win in net.
READ MORE: Medicine Hat Tigers beat Saskatoon Blades 7-2
Trey Fix-Wolansky and Tomas Soustal replied for Edmonton (5-10-2). Boston Bilous made 25 saves.
The Blades host the Swift Current Broncos next at SaskTel Centre on Nov. 10.
With files from Global News
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.