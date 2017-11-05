Sports
November 5, 2017 12:05 pm
Updated: November 5, 2017 12:09 pm

Saskatoon Blades slip past Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Saskatoon Blades slipped past the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 at Rogers Place on Saturday.

File / Global News
Cameron Hebig scored the winner at 19:50 of the third period as the Saskatoon Blades slipped past the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Libor Hajek and Josh Paterson gave the Blades (7-8-1) a two-goal advantage with first period goals. Ryan Kubic kicked out 29 shots for the win in net.

Trey Fix-Wolansky and Tomas Soustal replied for Edmonton (5-10-2). Boston Bilous made 25 saves.

The Blades host the Swift Current Broncos next at SaskTel Centre on Nov. 10.

With files from Global News

