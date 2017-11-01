Back-to-back wins confidence booster for Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades are looking to extend their two-game winning streak on a road trip to Alberta.

The Blades picked up back-to-back victories over the weekend against a pair of tough divisional opponents, proving they’re capable of competing with the best teams in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades win back-to-back games

It started on the road Friday night with a 4-3 victory over the CHL’s number two ranked team, the Swift Current Broncos.

The Blades then defeated the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-1 at home on Saturday.

Cam Hebig scored five goals in the two games, including his first career hat trick.

Hebig, the Blades leading scorer, said the wins took some pressure off the team.

“The dressing room’s a little lighter,” Hebig said.

“We just have to go out and play and have some fun and I think that’s what big wins do for us.”

READ MORE: Victoria Royals down the Saskatoon Blades 7-2

Head coach Dean Brockman added the wins were confidence boosters.

“You could just tell even after the first game how much confidence they grew and everybody’s a little lighter on their feet,” Brockman said.

“All those things come into play and it’s not quite as tiring when you win.”

The Blades take on the Hurricanes on Wednesday in Lethbridge.