October 22, 2017 12:41 pm
Updated: October 22, 2017 12:43 pm

Prince Albert Raiders edge Saskatoon Blades 4-3 in overtime

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Prince Albert Raiders edged the Saskatoon Blades 4-3 in overtime at the Art Hauser Centre.

Parker Kelly scored twice, including his second 3:05 into overtime, as the Prince Albert Raiders edged the Saskatoon Blades 4-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Jordy Stallard and Curtis Miske also scored for Prince Albert (4-4-3).

Josh Paterson, Caleb Fantillo and Chase Wouters scored for the Blades (3-6-1).

Ian Scott made 30 saves for the Raiders. Ryan Kubic turned away 23 shots for Saskatoon.

Raiders defenceman Zack Hayes was ejected after taking a major for checking to the head.

