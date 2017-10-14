Sports
October 14, 2017 12:59 pm
Updated: October 14, 2017 1:21 pm

Medicine Hat Tigers skate past Saskatoon Blades 5-2

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Medicine Hat Tigers skated past the Saskatoon Blades 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Friday.

Mark Rassell’s power-play goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Medicine Hat Tigers skated past the Saskatoon Blades 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Friday.

David Quenneville, James Hamblin, Josh Williams and Kristians Rubins rounded out the attack for Medicine Hat (5-3-0).

Jackson Caller and Josh Paterson replied for the Blades (2-5-0).

The Blades play the Rebels in Red Deer, Alta., on Saturday.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

