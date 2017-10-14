Medicine Hat Tigers skate past Saskatoon Blades 5-2
Mark Rassell’s power-play goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Medicine Hat Tigers skated past the Saskatoon Blades 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Friday.
David Quenneville, James Hamblin, Josh Williams and Kristians Rubins rounded out the attack for Medicine Hat (5-3-0).
Jackson Caller and Josh Paterson replied for the Blades (2-5-0).
The Blades play the Rebels in Red Deer, Alta., on Saturday.
