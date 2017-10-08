Oksanen, Bradley have 4 points each as Regina Pats get past Saskatoon Blades 7-3
Emil Oksanen and Matt Bradley each had two goals and two assists to lead the Regina Pats past the Saskatoon Blades 7-3 on Saturday night in Western Hockey League action.
Sam Steel, Jake Leschyshyn and Jeff de Wit also scored for the Pats (3-3-1).
READ MORE: Steenbergen scores 4 goals as Swift Current Broncos beat Saskatoon Blades 6-2
Braylon Shmyr struck twice with Cameron Hebig also chipping in for Saskatoon (1-4-0).
Max Paddock turned aside 18 shots for the win in net. Nolan Maier stopped 34 shots in defeat.
Regina went 4 for 10 on the power play while the Blades were 1 for 6 with the man advantage.
The teams play each other again Wednesday at the Brandt Centre.
With files from Global News
© 2017 The Canadian Press
