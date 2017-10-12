Saskatoon Blades topple Regina Pats 6-4

Cameron Hebig scored twice and tacked on two assists as the Saskatoon Blades toppled the Regina Pats 6-4 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Braylon Shmyr scored once and set up three more while Bradly Goethals, Libor Hajek and Seth Bafaro also scored for the Blades (2-4-0).

Sam Steel, Josh Mahura, Matt Bradley and George King responded for Regina (3-4-1).

Ryan Kubic stopped 27 shots for Saskatoon. Max Paddock gave up five goals on 14 shots for the Pats before being replaced by Tyler Brown, who stopped all 12 shots he faced.

Saskatoon went 1 for 3 on the power play while Regina was 0 for 2.

The Blades are off to Alberta where they will take on the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday and the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday.

The Pats also hit the road for their next game when they take on the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday.

With files from Global News